Pakistan & Srilanka-Trade and Investment Opportunities: Message from Ismail Suttar President Employers Federation of Pakistan

14 Apr 2021

The ball is now in the court of the business communities of Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the trade figures between Sri Lanka and Pakistan can be improved with a little push in the right direction by both the sides.

The recent visit of the honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan along with the delegation consisting of the top business community from Pakistan which got a chance to exchange mutual interests with their Sri Lankan counterparts is a good start. Sri Lanka and Pakistan now need to cash upon this investment of the first visit and need to bring the bilateral trade figures to decent levels which can only be done with some passionate initiative from both the sides as opportunities are there just needs to be unfolded by the business communities. The local Tourism industry of Pakistan needs to form nexus with their Sri Lankan counterparts as Sri Lanka is at a maturity level which can help Pakistan at its infancy level and these marriages can be good for both the business communities if these are cashed upon properly. Employers Federation of Pakistan is actively pursuing through its tourism committee to develop such nexuses between both the business communities connected to the tourism industry and shall be playing its due role.

