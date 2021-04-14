ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
Pakistan & Srilanka-Trade and Investment Opportunities: Message from His Excellency Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama, the High Commissioner of Srilanka

14 Apr 2021

Despite geographical barriers, Pakistan and Sri Lanka had been trusted partners with historical linkages dating back to Gandhara civilization. Since achieving independence both Pakistan and Sri Lanka have extended cooperation in different sectors and share similar perceptions in various international and regional fore. The Political Social and Defense relations had been always at very high levels. Pakistan is our second largest trading partner in the region. Recent visit of Honorable Imran Khan the Prime Minister of Pakistan to Sri Lanka had been in this backdrop. Prime Minister Imran Khan is no stranger to Sri Lanka. The rousing welcome he received during his visit is a testimony of his popularity in the Island nation. His visit was the first by a leader to Sri Lanka after the covind-19 pandemic hit the shores of Sri Lanka. Hallmark of his visit had been to strengthen the historical cordial ties between the two nations, whilst agreeing to enhance bilateral relations in diverse areasen compassing trade, tourism and cultural cooperation through greater connectivity. Both sides reached broad consensus onways and means to further strengthen cooperation in a comprehensive manner and agreed to hold frequent meetings promote high-level and delegation-level exchanges; and enhance the process of consultations, cooperation and coordination between their respective institutions. The two sides reviewed the extensive engagement that exists between the two countries in promoting cultural linkages, human resource development, and capacity building in diverse areas as well as educational and technical cooperation. During his visit he had meetings with the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, addressed the business leaders in Colombo and signed a number of MOU’s related to Tourism, Education and Trade.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

