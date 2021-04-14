ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
ASC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
AVN 91.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.12%)
BOP 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
DGKC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.35%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.95%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
PAEL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
PPL 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.33%)
TRG 162.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-2.69%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.31%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-7.19%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 15.71 (0.33%)
BR30 25,635 Decreased By ▼ -33.99 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,049 Increased By ▲ 70.52 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,436 Decreased By ▼ -6.45 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

Pakistan & Srilanka-Trade and Investment Opportunities: Message from ABDUL RAZAK DAWOOD, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment

14 Apr 2021

Pakistan’s relations with the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka are special, cordial and unique. The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Sri Lanka in 2002 has been a great leap in bilateral economic relations, which was Pakistan’s first ever FTA. It offers preferential access to the exports of Pakistan and Sri Lanka in each other’s market and enabled substantial increase in our bilateral trade. With shared SAARC membership, can be a strong basis for greater regional integration.

During the visit of the Prime Minister to Sri Lanka in February, 2021, Pakistan organized first ever Trade & Investment Conference at Colombo. The Investment Promotion Agencies of Pakistan and Sri Lanka signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on investment cooperation. This reflects on our commitment to creating strong business linkages with our Sri Lankan friends.

This was the fourth high level bilateral engagement in last few months which also included Commerce Secretary Level Talks in February 2021. The Joint Working Groups of both countries on Trade, Auto, and Investment are preparing to meet in May 2021.Despite challenges posed by Covid-19 to global economies, the exports of Sri Lanka to Pakistan have registered a substantial increase of 25.15% which reflects the resilience of Pakistan’s consumer economy. Likewise, the quantum of exports of Portland cement and onions, the prime products in Pakistan’s export basket, has also increased.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FTA Free Trade Agreement trade and investment Trade and Investment Conference trade and investment agreement Pakistan & Srilanka

Pakistan & Srilanka-Trade and Investment Opportunities: Message from ABDUL RAZAK DAWOOD, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment

Govt decides to withdraw Kapco from PC’s portfolio

Minister says ‘sufficient’ stock of vaccine available

Govt decides to deploy Rangers in 5 Punjab cities

LNG-fired power plants: ECC all set to approve amendments in PPAs, GSAs

Ramazan starts

Donations, contributions: SBP directs banks to open EKBNS Fund account

Foreign investors promised tax relief, incentives in FY22 budget

Feb LSMI output down 4.15pc MoM

Justice Isa’s live streaming petition rejected

Singapore’s Grab to go public in world’s biggest $40b SPAC merger

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.