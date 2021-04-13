Pakistan
Pakistan’s economy can't afford any hike in power tariff: Tabish
13 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Power and Petroleum, Tabish Gauhar on Tuesday said that Pakistan’s economy could not afford any hike in power tariff.
It is not a suitable time to increase electricity rate, he said in an interview with a private television channel.
The government, he said has apprised the International Monitoring Fund (IMF), to lift condition for changing power tariff.
He said IMF has imposed condition on Pakistan to enhance tariff in electricity sector but our economic condition could not afford such hike.
The government wanted to provide affordable energy products to consumers and for this, steps have been taken to achieve the objectives, he added.
