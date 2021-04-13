Iran tells IAEA it will enrich uranium to up to 60pc at Natanz

VIENNA: Iran has informed the U.N. nuclear watchdog that it plans to enrich uranium to up to 60pc purity at its above-ground pilot plant at Natanz, a report by the watchdog on Tuesday obtained by Reuters said, confirming earlier Iranian announcements.

"Iran informed the Agency that it intends to start producing UF6 enriched up to 60pc U-235 at PFEP," the International Atomic Energy Agency report to member states said, referring to uranium hexafluoride, the form in which uranium is fed into centrifuges for enrichment, and the Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant at Natanz.