SAPM warns protestors to avoid blocking roads

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday said the government would not allow protestors of Tehreek e Labaik Pakistan (TLP), to block roads as supply of oxygen cylinders was hindered to coronavirus patients being treated in different hospitals of the country.

Talking to a private television channel, he said civil administration would not permit TLP protestors to block roads and take law into their hands.

The protestors burnt a rickshaw of the poor man and damaged the property, he said. We will take all possible measures to normalize vehicular traffic by opening a, he added.