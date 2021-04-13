Pakistan
SAPM warns protestors to avoid blocking roads
- He said civil administration would not permit TLP protestors to block roads and take law into their hands.
Updated 14 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday said the government would not allow protestors of Tehreek e Labaik Pakistan (TLP), to block roads as supply of oxygen cylinders was hindered to coronavirus patients being treated in different hospitals of the country.
Talking to a private television channel, he said civil administration would not permit TLP protestors to block roads and take law into their hands.
The protestors burnt a rickshaw of the poor man and damaged the property, he said. We will take all possible measures to normalize vehicular traffic by opening a, he added.
