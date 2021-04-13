ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
World

Italy reports 476 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 13,447 new cases

  • Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 26,952 on Tuesday, down from 27,329 a day earlier.
Reuters Updated 14 Apr 2021

ROME: Italy reported 476 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 358 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 13,447 from 9,789.

Italy has registered 115,088 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

The country has reported 3.79 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 26,952 on Tuesday, down from 27,329 a day earlier.

There were 242 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 167 on Monday.

The total number of intensive care patients slightly decreased to 3,526 from a previous 3,593.

Some 304,990 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 190,635, the health ministry said.

