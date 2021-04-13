World
Britain reports 2,472 new COVID cases, 23 further deaths
- Some 32.25 million people have received a first dose of a vaccine against COVID-19, according to the figures.
Updated 14 Apr 2021
LONDON: Britain reported 2,472 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down from 3,568 a day earlier, government data showed, adding that a further 23 people had died within 28 days of a positive test of the novel coronavirus.
