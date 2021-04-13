World
France reports 5,952 people in intensive care units for Covid-19
- France saw the number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 rise by 36 to a new 2021 high of 5,952, health ministry data showed on Tuesday.
Updated 14 Apr 2021
PARIS: France saw the number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 rise by 36 to a new 2021 high of 5,952, health ministry data showed on Tuesday.
FIR registered against TLP Chief Saad Hussain Rizvi under Anti Terrorism Act
France reports 5,952 people in intensive care units for Covid-19
PM urges countrymen to point out profiteers, hoarders in Ramazan
Fawad Chaudhry gets additional charge of Information Ministry: Sources
Army Chief meets PM Khan, discuss prevailing security situation in the country: Sources
PPP leaders submit resignations to PDM as rifts widen between opposition parties
Supreme Court rejects Justice Faiz's plea seeking live telecast of hearing on review petitions
Bitcoin hits record high above $62,000
More than 1.3 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Asad Umar
Cryptocurrencies: a $2.0-trillion market
Russia says expects Iran nuclear deal to be saved: Lavrov
Iran's Zarif warns US against sabotage, sanctions
Read more stories
Comments