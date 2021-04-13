ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
TSX gains as oil prices rise after strong China imports data

  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 26.83 points, or 0.14%, at 19,228.11.
  • The energy sector was up 0.5% as of 9:45 a.m. ET, as both US crude and Brent crude prices rose 1% a barrel.
Reuters 13 Apr 2021

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday as oil prices rose following strong China imports data, while consumer prices in the United States spiked, signaling a faster economic growth.

US consumer prices increased by the most in more than 8-1/2 years in March and underlying inflation picked up as more parts of the economy reopened, thanks to increased vaccinations and massive fiscal stimulus.

At 9:36 a.m. ET (1336 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 26.83 points, or 0.14%, at 19,228.11.

Air Canada, struggling with a collapse in traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reached a deal on Monday on a long-awaited aid package with the federal government that would allow it to access up to C$5.9 billion ($4.69 billion) in funds.

The energy sector was up 0.5% as of 9:45 a.m. ET, as both US crude and Brent crude prices rose 1% a barrel.

The financials sector slipped 0.4%. The industrials sector fell 0.5%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.4% as gold futures rose 0.6% to $1,741.7 an ounce.

On the TSX, 104 issues advanced, while 121 issues declined in a 1.16-to-1 ratio favoring decliners, with 14.91 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Endeavour Silver Corp, which jumped 5.4% and Sunopta Inc , which rose 4.4%.

OrganiGram Holdings fell 6.6%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was GFL Environmental , down 5.1%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto Dominion Bank, Sabina Gold & Silver Corp and Air Canada.

The TSX posted eight new 52-week highs and no new low.

Canadian issues, there were 69 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 26.82 million shares.

