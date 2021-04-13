ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
ASC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
AVN 91.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.12%)
BOP 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
DGKC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.35%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.95%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
PAEL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
PPL 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.33%)
TRG 162.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-2.69%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.31%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-7.19%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 15.71 (0.33%)
BR30 25,635 Decreased By ▼ -33.99 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,049 Increased By ▲ 70.52 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,436 Decreased By ▼ -6.45 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

366 new cases of covid-19 detected, no death reported

  • The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people of the province to follow SOPs.
APP 13 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Fortunately no death stemming from Coronavirus reported, however, 366 new cases emerged when 10,176 tests were conducted during last 24 hours.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Tuesday.

Murad Ali Shah said that fortunately no death was reported on today (Tuesday).

The Chief Minister said that 10,176 samples were tested which detected 366 cases that constituted 3.6 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 3,415,608 tests have been conducted against which 269,839 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.8 percent or 258,533 patients have recovered, including 583 overnight.

The CM said that currently 6,776 patients were under treatment; of them 6,439 were in home isolation, 12 at isolation centers and 325 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 298 patients was stated to be critical, including 39 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 366 new cases, 206 have been detected from Karachi. While district-wise statistics are as follows, East Karachi 99, South Karachi 42, Hyderabad 33, Tando Mohammad Khan 26, Central Karachi 26, Korangi, Malir & Mirpurkhas 15 each, Dadu & Nawabshah 13 each, Badin 11, West Karachi 10, Naushero Feroze & Thatto 9 each, Umarkot 8, Sujawal 4, Jacobabad & Ghotki 2 each, Khairpur and Shikarpur one each new cases reported.

The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

Coronavirus Syed Murad Ali Shah

366 new cases of covid-19 detected, no death reported

PPP leaders submit resignations to PDM as rifts widen between opposition parties

KP government releases findings of AIP Base Survey

Supreme Court rejects Justice Faiz's plea seeking live telecast of hearing on review petitions

Bitcoin hits record high above $62,000

More than 1.3 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Asad Umar

Cryptocurrencies: a $2.0-trillion market

Russia says expects Iran nuclear deal to be saved: Lavrov

Iran's Zarif warns US against sabotage, sanctions

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since June as 118 more succumb to virus

Jordan royal feud stirs unease in Saudi Arabia

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters