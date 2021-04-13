ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
Automobile sale rises 31pc in 9 months

  • As many as 112,244 cars were sold in the period under review as compared to 85,330 units in same period of last year.
APP 13 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The sale of cars during first three quarters (Jul-Mar) of current fiscal year has increased by 31 percent as compared to the period of last year, a data released by Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said on Tuesday.

According to the data, as many as 112,244 cars were sold in the period under review as compared to 85,330 units in same period of last year.

Likewise the sale of cars in the country during March 2021 increased by 195 per cent compared to same month of the preceding year. The sale of cars rose to 17,105 units in March compared to 5,796 units during same period of previous year.

The breakup figures show that 2,603 units of Honda civic and city were sold during March this year as compared to the sale of 1,327 units last year, thus showing a jump of 96 percent.

Toyota Corolla cars’ sale also witnessed an increase of 1.77 per cent as it rose to 2,126 units in the corresponding month from 2,089 units in same period of previous year.

Suzuki Swift’s sale surged by 333 percent as its sale increased to 355 units from 82 units in March 2020.

Similarly, the newly launched Toyota Yaris also witnessed an increase of 29 percent as its sale jumps from 2,566 units in February 2021 to 3,317 units in March 2021.

Sale of Suzuki Cultus also increased to 1,637 units in the month under review whereas during same period last year, the sale was recorded at 710 units.

The sale of Suzuki Wagon R witnessed a sharp increase to 1,259 units from 310 units in March last year.

Suzuki Alto also witnessed a sharp increase as it went up from 884 units in March 2020 to 4,745 units in same month of current year.

Meanwhile, sale of motorbikes witnessed a rise of 70 percent as it rose to 170,350 units in March compared to sale of 100,413 units in same month of last year.

