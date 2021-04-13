World
Benefits of J&J COVID-19 vaccine outweigh possible risks
"Together with the European Medicines Authority we are monitoring the situation very closely", the CBG said. "For now, the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the possible risks."
13 Apr 2021
AMSTERDAM: The Dutch medicines regulator (CBG) on Tuesday said the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the possible risks, after US federal health agencies recommended pausing the use of the shot.
"Together with the European Medicines Authority we are monitoring the situation very closely", the CBG said. "For now, the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the possible risks."
The US agencies made their recommendation after six recipients developed a rare disorder involving blood clots.
