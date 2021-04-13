PM, Uzbek President to have virtual summit tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev will have a virtual summit tomorrow (Wednesday).

During the virtual summit, the leaders will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations including political, trade, economic, security, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges.

The two sides would focus on enhancing political and strategic linkages, fast tracking transit and trade cooperation, and building educational and cultural collaboration.

The Trans-Afghan Railway Project, agreed between Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan earlier this year, is a key area of focus.

Besides bilateral matters, the two leaders will exchange views on key regional and international issues. They will also deliberate on enhancing mutual cooperation and coordination at international and regional fora.

The virtual summit will provide an opportunity to further build on existing bilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest.

Relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan are rooted deep in common faith, shared history, and cultural affinities providing a firm foundation for increased cooperation.

The two countries have increased interaction at all levels over the past two years.