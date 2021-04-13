World
EU recovery funds to boost Spanish growth by 2pc points a year
- The government will use the money to finance 110 major investment projects, Sanchez said, including nearly 3.2 billion euros in renewable energy.
- Spain is due to receive about 140 billion euros ($166 billion) from the EU to help it recover from the COVID-19 crisis. About half of the funds will come in the form of grants and the rest will be loans.
13 Apr 2021
MADRID: European Union recovery funds to be transferred to Spain will boost economic growth by two percentage points annually in the coming years, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday.
