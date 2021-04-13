ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
74 deaths, 2337 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab on Tuesday

  • The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.
APP 13 Apr 2021

LAHORE: As many as 2,337 cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Tuesday while the pandemic claimed 74 precious lives in 24 hours which pushed the death toll to 7,062.

According to data shared by spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 252,796.

The P&SHD confirmed that 1,247 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,17 in Kasur, 35 in Sheikhupura,14 in Nankana Sahib,169 in Rawalpindi, 4 in Attock, 4 in Jehlum, 7 in Chakwal, 61 in Gujranwala, 21 in Mandi Bahauddin,8 in Narowal, 22 in Hafizabad,70 in Sialkot, 34 in Gujrat,111 in Faisalabad,17 in Toba Tek Singh,70 in Chiniot,12 in Jhang, 62 in Sargodha,15 in Mianwali, 3 in Bhakkar, 83 in Multan, 9 in Vehari, 21 in Khanewal,14 in Lodharan,10 in Muzaffargarh,12 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 3 in Layyah, 4 in Rajanpur, 38 in Rahimyar Khan,31 in Bahawalpur,12 Bahawalnagar, 50 in Okara,13 in Pakpatan and 34 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 4,099,084 tests for COVID-19 so far while 205,912 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19 and contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

