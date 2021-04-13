World
Georgia rules to keep opposition leader in detention
- Police in February detained Melia, chairman of the United National Movement (UNM) opposition party, after storming its offices and clashing with his supporters.
- Melia stands accused of inciting violence at anti-government street protests in June 2019, a charge he dismisses as politically motivated.
MOSCOW: A Georgian court on Tuesday ruled to keep opposition leader Nika Melia in detention, the RIA news agency reported, in a case that has exacerbated political tensions in the South Caucasus country.
