ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
ASC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
AVN 91.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.12%)
BOP 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
DGKC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.35%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.95%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
PAEL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
PPL 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.33%)
TRG 162.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-2.69%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.31%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-7.19%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 15.71 (0.33%)
BR30 25,635 Decreased By ▼ -33.99 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,049 Increased By ▲ 70.52 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,436 Decreased By ▼ -6.45 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM to visit Sindh soon, will announce big package for Sindh province: Governor of Sindh

  • Prime Minister is working hard to make new Pakistan where each citizen would live freely and minority would feel more secure, he said.
APP 13 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Sindh in near future and would announce a ‘big package” especially for Interior Sindh.

He expressed these views after inaugurating pictorial exhibition arranged by Directorate of Electronic Media & Publications (DEMP) here at Governor House Sindh on Tuesday. The exhibition was organized to mark 83rd death anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Last year, the DEMP had organized the exhibition which was attended by Sindh Governor. He asked organizer to ensure the attendance of artists and students.

"Young generations must know about the services and roles played by our heroes for creation of Pakistan and such events are ideal place to create awareness about services of our heroes among the young generation", Imran Ismail maintained.

Due to rising cases of COVID-19, participation of students could not be possible as the government strictly directed to follow SOPs to contain the virus in the country, he reiterated.

The dream of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal was to make Pakistan as welfare state where every citizen including minorities can enjoy equal rights, he said while highlighting the vision of the national Poet.

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan is working hard to make new Pakistan where each citizen would live freely and minority would feel more secure, he articulated, adding that such Pakistan would corruption free.

Replying to a question, he said that the provision of all items such as Atta, Ghee and Masala was being ensured at subsided rates during holy month of Ramzan, saying that the strict action would be taken against anyone found to be involved charging in higher rates.

The work on majority of projects has started in the Sindh province, he said, telling that the project of green bus in metropolitan city would start by June or July and this project would facilitate the common people in city by replacing old transport system.

Earlier, Director DEMP, Raisa Adil highlighted the importance of exhibition.

Sindh Imran Khan Governor of Sindh package

PM to visit Sindh soon, will announce big package for Sindh province: Governor of Sindh

Supreme Court rejects Justice Faiz's plea seeking live telecast of hearing on review petitions

Bitcoin hits record high above $62,000

More than 1.3 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Asad Umar

Cryptocurrencies: a $2.0-trillion market

Russia says expects Iran nuclear deal to be saved: Lavrov

Iran's Zarif warns US against sabotage, sanctions

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since June as 118 more succumb to virus

Jordan royal feud stirs unease in Saudi Arabia

Ramazan moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today in Peshawar

TTP militant killed in intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters