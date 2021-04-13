ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
ASC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
AVN 91.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.12%)
BOP 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
DGKC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.35%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.95%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
PAEL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
PPL 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.33%)
TRG 162.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-2.69%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.31%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-7.19%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 15.71 (0.33%)
BR30 25,635 Decreased By ▼ -33.99 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,082 Increased By ▲ 104.06 (0.23%)
KSE30 18,449 Increased By ▲ 5.91 (0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
WHO urges ban on sale of live wild mammals in food markets

  • "The guidance calls on countries to suspend the sale of captured live wild mammals in food markets as an emergency measure," the WHO said.
AFP 13 Apr 2021

GENEVA: The World Health Organization on Tuesday called for a halt to the sale of live wild mammals in food markets to prevent the emergence of new diseases.

The WHO said that while traditional markets play a central role in providing food and livelihoods for large populations, banning the sale of live wild mammals could protect the health of market workers and shoppers alike.

It said some of the earliest known cases of Covid-19 had a link to a wholesale traditional food market in Wuhan in China, with many of the initial patients stall owners, market employees or regular visitors to the market.

The interim guidance was drawn up alongside the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

"The guidance calls on countries to suspend the sale of captured live wild mammals in food markets as an emergency measure," the WHO said.

"Animals, particularly wild animals, are the source of more than 70 percent of all emerging infectious diseases in humans, many of which are caused by novel viruses. Wild mammals, in particular, pose a risk for the emergence of new diseases," it said.

"Traditional markets, where live animals are held, slaughtered and dressed, pose a particular risk for pathogen transmission to workers and customers alike," said the guidance.

It also called on governments to close sections of food markets selling live wild mammals unless adequate risk assessments were in place.

World Health Organization COVID United Nations Environment Programme World Organisation for Animal Health

