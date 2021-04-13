ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
ASC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
AVN 91.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.12%)
BOP 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
DGKC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.35%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.95%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
PAEL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
PPL 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.33%)
TRG 162.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-2.69%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.31%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-7.19%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 15.71 (0.33%)
BR30 25,635 Decreased By ▼ -33.99 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,082 Increased By ▲ 104.06 (0.23%)
KSE30 18,449 Increased By ▲ 5.91 (0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China blue-chips rise as export growth highlights global recovery

  • The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.63%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index rose 2% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index increased 0.83%?.
Reuters Updated 13 Apr 2021

SHANGHAI: Chinese blue-chip shares edged higher on Tuesday after new data showed the country's exports rose in March, but persistent investor concerns that a solidifying recovery could prompt a shift to tighter policy kept gains in check.

At the midday break, China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.51%. The Shanghai Composite index was flat at 3,412.67 points.

The consumer staples sector rose 1.63% and the information technology sector added 1.48%, but the real estate index dipped 0.59% and financials slipped 0.44%

China's exports grew strongly in March on improving global demand as COVID-19 vaccinations progress, and import growth hit a four-year high, adding to signs of a solidifying recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

China will maintain continuity, stability and sustainability of its economic policies, Sun Guofeng, head of the monetary policy department at the People's Bank of China, said on Monday.

Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.63% to 10,943.09, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.96% at 28,727.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Co Ltd shares continued to rise on Tuesday after China imposed a sweeping restructuring on affiliate Ant Group, underscoring Beijing's determination to rein in its internet giants.

"For Alibaba, the near-term overhang has been removed and there appears to have been a 'meeting of the minds' between management and the regulator which sets the stage for a more healthy relationship. Investors are responding positively to this sentiment," said Tom Masi and Nuno Fernandes at GW&K Investment Management.

The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.63%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index rose 2% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index increased 0.83%?.

The yuan was quoted at 6.55 per US dollar, 0.04% weaker than the previous close of 6.5475.

Hang Seng Index CSI300 Index Chinese shares Chinese blue chip shares GW&K Investment Management

China blue-chips rise as export growth highlights global recovery

Supreme Court rejects Justice Faiz's plea seeking live telecast of hearing on review petitions

Bitcoin hits record high above $62,000

More than 1.3 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Asad Umar

Cryptocurrencies: a $2.0-trillion market

Russia says expects Iran nuclear deal to be saved: Lavrov

Iran's Zarif warns US against sabotage, sanctions

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since June as 118 more succumb to virus

Jordan royal feud stirs unease in Saudi Arabia

Ramazan moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today in Peshawar

TTP militant killed in intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters