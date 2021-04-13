Palm oil may test support at 3,597 ringgit

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a support at 3,597 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could cause a fall to 3,544 ringgit.

The current fall is well controlled by a set of retracements on the uptrend from 3,495 ringgit to 4,192 ringgit.

Given that the contract has cleared the support 3,659 ringgit, it is expected to drop into a zone of 3,544-3,597 ringgit.

Resistance is at 3,707 ringgit, a break above which could lead to a gain to 3,761 ringgit.

On the daily chart, the contract is pulling back towards a rising trendline again.

The pullback is assumed to be a part of a high-low bottom.

Based on this assumption, the pullback may end above 3,495 ringgit.

However, market is always full of surprises. A break below 3,495 ringgit could signal a reversal of the uptrend from the May 6, 2020 low of 1,939 ringgit.

