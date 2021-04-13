ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
Gold edges lower as firmer bond yields, recovery hopes weigh

  • Asian stocks traded cautiously, taking a lead from the US markets, as investors waited for cues from the upcoming corporate earnings season and a key inflation report later this week.
Reuters 13 Apr 2021

Gold slipped on Tuesday as firmer US Treasury yields took some sheen off the yellow metal, with optimism about a quick economic rebound weighing on prices further.

FUNDAMENTALS

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,728.15 per ounce at 0122 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,729.10 per ounce.

Treasury yields in the United States have stayed marginally higher after a successful three-year note auction and ahead of important data releases this week, including consumer price inflation on Tuesday.

Treasury sales of $271 billion in new debt and a key inflation report this week could put an end to the bond market's recent lull, reinvigorating a surge in yields.

Higher bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no return.

A survey published on Monday by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York showed US consumers raised their inflation rates again in March following gradual increases in recent months, and they became more positive about the job market.

The United States' economy may see a substantial turnaround this year as a result of accommodative monetary and fiscal policy, but the job market still has a lot of space for growth, Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said.

Asian stocks traded cautiously, taking a lead from the US markets, as investors waited for cues from the upcoming corporate earnings season and a key inflation report later this week.

Silver fell 0.6% to $24.69 and palladium inched down 0.1% to $2,672.30. Platinum slipped 0.6% to $1,163.57.

Gold United States Spot gold Treasury yields Eric Rosengren

