World
UK hits target to offer Covid vaccine to all over-50s by mid-April: govt
- We have now passed another hugely significant milestone in our vaccine programme by offering jabs to everyone in the nine highest risk groups.
13 Apr 2021
LONDON: Britain said late Monday it had met its target to offer by April 15 a coronavirus vaccine first dose to all over-50s, the clinically vulnerable and health and social care workers.
"We have now passed another hugely significant milestone in our vaccine programme by offering jabs to everyone in the nine highest risk groups," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.
Comments