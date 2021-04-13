Markets
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (April 12, 2021).
========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
========================================================================================
FDM Capital BYCO Petroleum 5,000 9.71
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 9.71
MRA Sec. Engro Polymer & Chem 14,500 58.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 14,500 58.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec. General Tyre 731,356 85.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 731,356 85.00
D.J.M. Sec. Habib Bank Ltd. 970 117.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 970 117.30
Fawad Yusuf Sec. HI-tech Lubricant 252,800 69.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 252,800 69.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani Hub Power 275,000 80.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 275,000 80.00
EFG Hermes Indus Motor 7,000 1,108.85
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 1,108.85
M. M. M. A. Khanani Int. Steels 100,000 92.00
Y.H. Sec. 200,000 90.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 91.17
Optimus Capital Lalpir Power Ltd. 12,050,000 17.97
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,050,000 17.97
B&B Sec. Lotte Chemical Ltd 25,000 16.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 16.35
Zafar Moti Cap. National Refinery 500 583.00
Azee Sec. 10,000 586.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,500 585.86
M. M. M. A. Khanani NetSol Technologies 105,000 169.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 105,000 169.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 343,502 85.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 343,502 85.40
Arif Habib Ltd. Panthers Tyres Ltd 200,000 74.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 74.25
Aba Ali H. Sec. Sui Northern Gas 2,260 39.51
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,260 39.51
BMA Capital Sui Southern Gas 135,000 12.77
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 135,000 12.77
M. M. M. A. Khanani TRG Pakistan Ltd. 260,000 159.61
Intermarket Sec. 25,000 167.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 285,000 160.26
========================================================================================
Total Turnover 14,742,888
========================================================================================
