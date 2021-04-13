ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (April 12, 2021).

========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
========================================================================================
Member                          Company                         Turnover           Rates
Name                                                           of Shares
========================================================================================
FDM Capital                     BYCO Petroleum                     5,000            9.71
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           5,000            9.71
MRA Sec.                        Engro Polymer & Chem              14,500           58.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          14,500           58.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec.                General Tyre                     731,356           85.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         731,356           85.00
D.J.M. Sec.                     Habib Bank Ltd.                      970          117.30
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             970          117.30
Fawad Yusuf Sec.                HI-tech Lubricant                252,800           69.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         252,800           69.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani             Hub Power                        275,000           80.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         275,000           80.00
EFG Hermes                      Indus Motor                        7,000        1,108.85
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           7,000        1,108.85
M. M. M. A. Khanani             Int. Steels                      100,000           92.00
Y.H. Sec.                                                        200,000           90.75
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         300,000           91.17
Optimus Capital                 Lalpir Power Ltd.             12,050,000           17.97
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      12,050,000           17.97
B&B Sec.                        Lotte Chemical Ltd                25,000           16.35
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          25,000           16.35
Zafar Moti Cap.                 National Refinery                    500          583.00
Azee Sec.                                                         10,000          586.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          10,500          585.86
M. M. M. A. Khanani             NetSol Technologies              105,000          169.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         105,000          169.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec.                Pakistan Petroleum               343,502           85.40
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         343,502           85.40
Arif Habib Ltd.                 Panthers Tyres Ltd               200,000           74.25
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         200,000           74.25
Aba Ali H. Sec.                 Sui Northern Gas                   2,260           39.51
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           2,260           39.51
BMA Capital                     Sui Southern Gas                 135,000           12.77
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         135,000           12.77
M. M. M. A. Khanani             TRG Pakistan Ltd.                260,000          159.61
Intermarket Sec.                                                  25,000          167.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         285,000          160.26
========================================================================================
                                Total Turnover                14,742,888
========================================================================================

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

