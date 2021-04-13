KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (April 12, 2021).

======================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ======================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ======================================================================================== FDM Capital BYCO Petroleum 5,000 9.71 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 9.71 MRA Sec. Engro Polymer & Chem 14,500 58.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 14,500 58.00 Fawad Yusuf Sec. General Tyre 731,356 85.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 731,356 85.00 D.J.M. Sec. Habib Bank Ltd. 970 117.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 970 117.30 Fawad Yusuf Sec. HI-tech Lubricant 252,800 69.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 252,800 69.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani Hub Power 275,000 80.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 275,000 80.00 EFG Hermes Indus Motor 7,000 1,108.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 1,108.85 M. M. M. A. Khanani Int. Steels 100,000 92.00 Y.H. Sec. 200,000 90.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 91.17 Optimus Capital Lalpir Power Ltd. 12,050,000 17.97 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,050,000 17.97 B&B Sec. Lotte Chemical Ltd 25,000 16.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 16.35 Zafar Moti Cap. National Refinery 500 583.00 Azee Sec. 10,000 586.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,500 585.86 M. M. M. A. Khanani NetSol Technologies 105,000 169.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 105,000 169.00 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 343,502 85.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 343,502 85.40 Arif Habib Ltd. Panthers Tyres Ltd 200,000 74.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 74.25 Aba Ali H. Sec. Sui Northern Gas 2,260 39.51 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,260 39.51 BMA Capital Sui Southern Gas 135,000 12.77 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 135,000 12.77 M. M. M. A. Khanani TRG Pakistan Ltd. 260,000 159.61 Intermarket Sec. 25,000 167.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 285,000 160.26 ======================================================================================== Total Turnover 14,742,888 ========================================================================================

