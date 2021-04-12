PTI govt making efforts to bring improvement in life of common man: Farrukh Habib

FAISALABAD: Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to cope with challenges confronted by the country.

In a statement issued here, he said the PTI government had taken many decisions on the right time which proved fruitful.

He said that the economy of several countries even developed nations had disturbed due to COVID-19. He said the incumbent government’s policies had strengthened the country's economy as stabilizing Pakistani rupee against foreign currencies was its proof.

He further said the government was making efforts for bringing improvement in the life of the common man.

He said that a 12 percent increase in the volume of the country's exports had been recorded during the last six months.

Farrukh said the government had announced a Ramazan relief package at utility stores and allocated a subsidy of Rs 7.84 billion on consumer items under the package.