Futures spread declines 7pc

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 158bps to 7 percent on the last day of outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained low as average daily volumes decreased by 1.4 percent to 117.96 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 119.59 million shares.

Average daily trading value on the futures counter declined by 7.7 percent during this week and stood at Rs 10.87 billion.

