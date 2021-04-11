Clarification

ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
11 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Apropos "Appointment of SECP Commissioner: NAB likely to initiate another inquiry against Khaqan", published in Business Recorder on March 17, 2021. The SECP Commissioner referred to is Shauzab Ali who has clarified that the news is based on a complaint, submitted to NAB by an individual who has alleged that he has made false claim of having over 25 years of experience at the time of his appointment as mandated by the advertisement. It was also alleged in the complaint that he is working for the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The advertisement published in newspapers by the Ministry of Finance for soliciting applications for the appointment of Commissioner SECP, required 20 years of experience and Shauzab qualified his Chartered Accountancy (CA) examination in Nov 1997. As required by SOPs, SECP's Human Resource department has verified the CA result from ICAP. The complete data containing "date of passing" of each CA examination is available in his personal file maintained with the HR department. He also clarified that since joining of the SECP as Commissioner, he is not working with Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB SECP ADB Asian Development Bank Shauzab Ali

