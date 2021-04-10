Pakistan
Hot, dry weather likely to persist in most parts
10 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Mainly hot and dry weather is likely in most parts of the country, while partly cloudy in upper parts with chances of rain-wind-thunderstorm in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir in next 24 hours.
A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country from tonight, Met office reported.
However, rain was recorded in (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Parachinar 3mm.
Highest temperature recorded on Saturday remained Chhor 43 °C, Dadu, Larkana, Mirpur Khas, Mohenjodharo, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad and Padidan 41 °C.
