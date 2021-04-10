PARTLY FACETIOUS: This is not a reality show

“So if it’s a two-member team and if one member is fired then the other member should not be fired you reckon?”

“Yes I do, because the other member would be extremely careful and ensure that the person he or she is apprenticed to, does not get irritated or worse…”

“I get it, but this is not a reality show, this is real life, and Trump is not anchoring The Apprentice where he used to fire people left right and centre…”

“He also fired people willy-nilly when he was the President – see if you get into the habit, into your DNA to fire people at a pretext then that’s what you will do besides the chief executive of any firm or a country can fire anyone he or she may deem appropriate and let’s be honest the outgoing finance minister did not have his hand on the pulse of the poor people of this country…”

“A charge that reports indicate The Khan leveled against him before dismissing him. Just as a matter of curiosity, what did his hand rest on if not the pulse of the poor?!”

“I heard reports that he privately stated that he wanted to make sure The Khan experiment worked and then promptly proceeded to ensure that it didn’t! I mean seriously with heavy reliance on borrowing and with food inflation spiraling out of control and…”

“Hmmm, it’s what The Khan said in one of his daily interactions with the media namely wearing revealing clothes would prompt rape, in other words the Sheikh’s statement was reported to The Khan and he reacted as would anyone.”

“Did you know the US channel CBS carried a news item on The Khan’s statement about a woman’s dress and likelihood of rape and accused him of being sexist…oh and there was a reference to his having been educated at Oxford…”

“You reckon when The Khan was at Oxford the research on rape notably that it is not prompted by what a woman wears had not been released…”

“Hmmm, but you remember the case in Pakpattan where a heavily veiled woman was walking at night en route to the shrine though anyone who saw her didn’t know her destination and it got police attention and…”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway I have it on good authority that Jemima Khan and her two sons did point out to The Khan that his statement was not well received in the West…”

“The Khan says that the West penalizes those who wear too many clothes while allowing those who wear minimal clothes free rein and…”

“Perhaps it is time to look for Number Four.”

“Number four what?”

“I am number four is a movie of a teen alien on earth with super powers…wait let me explain – the Khan has super powers in resisting corruption.”

“And as per the Urdu expression unerringly axing his own leg…”

