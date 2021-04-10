KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 8.635 billion and the number of lots traded at 10,919.

Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS amounting to PKR 3.177 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 2.397 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 978.402 million), Silver (PKR 929.833 million), Crude Oil (PKR 280.138 million), Platinum (PKR 259.243 million), SP 500 (PKR 232.496 million), Copper (PKR 148.096 million), DJ (PKR 112.263 million), Natural Gas (PKR 102.134 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 18.139 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 9 lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 5.586 million were traded.

