Liverpool bid to end home pain as Lingard fires West Ham push

LONDON: Liverpool return to Premier League action on Saturday knowing they must rediscover the magic at home or risk finishing outside the top four for the first time since 2016.

At the bottom, Fulham have a chance to lift themselves out of the relegation zone while Manchester United will seek revenge at Tottenham after their 6-1 humiliation earlier this season.

AFP Sport looks at some of the main talking points ahead of the weekend action in the English top-flight.

Can Liverpool stop Anfield rot?

When Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-1 at Anfield in mid-December it appeared to be business as usual for Jurgen Klopp's side.

But little did they know that they would reach April with no further wins on their home turf and a paltry two goals to show for their efforts.

The Premier League champions take on mid-table Aston Villa on Saturday with a chance to clamber back into the top four, at least temporarily.

Liverpool suffered a chastening 3-1 defeat at Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final in midweek but results in the Premier League last weekend went in their favour.

Klopp described their 3-0 win at sorry Arsenal as a "very important statement" but his side must rediscover the winning formula at home after six successive defeats in the league.