ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.49%)
AVN 85.50 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.77%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
DGKC 120.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
EPCL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.63%)
FFL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.99%)
HUMNL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.46%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.69%)
PAEL 32.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.87%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.7%)
TRG 139.50 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.8%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,707 Decreased By ▼ -41.2 (-0.87%)
BR30 24,388 Decreased By ▼ -148.22 (-0.6%)
KSE100 43,954 Decreased By ▼ -451.12 (-1.02%)
KSE30 18,012 Decreased By ▼ -233.62 (-1.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX proposes an Indemnity Clause to protect its staff

  • The bourse has proposed to have power under PSX Regulations whereby it could relax consequential actions of placement of a Listed Company on the Defaulters Segment and/or suspension of trading of its shares in any case of noncompliance of any provision of PSX Regulations by such listed company.
Ali Ahmed 07 Apr 2021

In a bid to protect its directors and officials from liability, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has proposed amendments in its regulations.

The bourse has proposed to have power under PSX Regulations whereby it could relax consequential actions of placement of a Listed Company on the Defaulters Segment and/or suspension of trading of its shares in any case of noncompliance of any provision of PSX Regulations by such listed company.

As per the proposal, the relaxation can be granted taking into account the following factors for a maximum of 60 days at once, which may further be extended based on the same factors colon: The relaxation is considered to be in the best interest of the shareholders / investing public; Where the company has demonstrated improvement from last reported progress towards the rectification of cause of its non-compliance.

PSX has also proposed the insertion of an indemnity clause in PSX Regulations.

“PSX, as a front light regulator plays a vital role to ensure the protection of investors in particular and all other stakeholders in general. To fulfill its responsibilities PSX has to interact with different regulatory authorities and agencies, listed companies, and TRE Certificate Holders and take enforcement actions against non-compliant regulated persons,” stated PSX in a statement.

The bourse said that considers it important that PSX Regulation should have an indemnification clause for the protection of its directors and officials in discharging their duties in good faith against any loss, claim, liability, damages, charges, expenses etc.

“In this regard, PSX also explored international practices and found at various stock exchanges in other countries have indemnification clause available in their respective regulatory frameworks.” According to, PSX is proposing to insert an indemnity clause in chapter 3 (Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited) of PSX Regulations.

Pakistan Stock Exchange amendments PSX PSX Regulations indemnity clause

PSX proposes an Indemnity Clause to protect its staff

Russia offers military support to strengthen Pakistan’s anti terrorist potential

NEPRA raises electricity tariff by Rs0.64 per unit

Hammad confident Pakistan's economy to grow faster than earlier forecasts

G20 finance officials to meet on pandemic measures, US global minimum tax plan

COVID pandemic: Pakistan reports 102 deaths, 4,004 new infections in 24 hours

Global minimum tax for corporations inches towards reality

PM says it’s time for ‘new’ IMF package

Riyadh vs Dubai: Saudi district gears up for foreign firms

Biden announces all adults in US eligible for Covid vaccine by April 19

ECC to examine PIA restructuring plan today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters