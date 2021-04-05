PSX loses 752 points to close at 43,548 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday witnessed bearish trend, losing 752.74 points with negative change of 1.70 per cent, closing at 44,548.21 points against 44,300.95 points on the last working day.

A total 302,803,566 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 266,848,102 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs13.420 billion against Rs14.383 billion the previous day.

As many as 391 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 61 of them recorded gain and 322 sustained losses whereas the share price of 08 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 24,561,569 shares and price per share of Rs136.22, Dost Steels Ltd with a volume of 24,402,000 and price per share of Rs5.16 and Silk Bank Ltd with volume of 20,019,500 and price per share of Rs1.15.

Sapphire Tex witnessed maximum increase of Rs64.6 per share, closing at Rs925.97 followed by Sapphire Fiber, share prices of which increased by Rs54, closing at Rs855.

Rafhan Maize recorded maximum decrease of Rs700 per share, closing at Rs9500 whereas Colgate Palm was runner up with the decrease of Rs97.99 per share, closing at Rs2750.01.