Rain-wind-thunderstorm expected in upper KP, GB

KARACHI: Met office has forecast that on Monday, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Upper Punjab and Kashmir. Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Tuesday Rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan, Upper/Central Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Past 24 Hour Weather Dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while light rain occurred in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Punjab and Balochistan Highest Rainfall: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 10, Pattan 05, Balakot, Drosh, Dir 03, Chitral, Mirkhani, Kakul, Malamjabba 02, Peshawar, Saidu Sharif, Parachinar, Cherat, 01, Gilgit- Baltistan: Bagrote 07, Astore 05, Skardu 04, Gilgit, Bunji 02, Hunza 01, Kashmir: Garhi Dopatta 06, Muzaffarabad (Airport 02, City 01), Balochistan: Ziarat 01.Yesterday's highest maximum Temperatures (°C): Shaheed Benazirabad 46, Sakrand, Chhor and Mithi 44.