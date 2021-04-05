ANL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-7.6%)
ASC 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.96%)
ASL 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.3%)
AVN 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-7.05%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.95%)
DGKC 116.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.69%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.73%)
FCCL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.8%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.82%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.64%)
HUBC 81.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.89%)
JSCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.29%)
KAPCO 39.09 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.7%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.23%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.86%)
PIBTL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
PPL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.04%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.21%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.4%)
SNGP 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.54%)
TRG 131.05 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-4.2%)
UNITY 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-4.53%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4%)
BR100 4,646 Decreased By ▼ -88.63 (-1.87%)
BR30 23,942 Decreased By ▼ -505.59 (-2.07%)
KSE100 43,693 Decreased By ▼ -607.51 (-1.37%)
KSE30 17,919 Decreased By ▼ -251.14 (-1.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ATC judge's assassination: KP police nab five suspects during raids

  • Two vehicles mentioned in the FIR were also recovered from their possession
  • SCBA President Latif Afridi is among those nominated in the case
Fahad Zulfikar 05 Apr 2021

(Karachi) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have apprehended five suspects for their alleged involvement in the assassination of Swat's Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge and his family members, local media reported on Monday.

As per details, a joint police team conducted raids in Peshawar and Khyber districts and arrested five suspects. Two vehicles mentioned in the FIR were also recovered from their possession.

An FIR has been registered on the complaint of the judge’s son at Chota Lahore police station.

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Latif Afridi is among those nominated in the case. Other accused include Jamil, Danish Afridi, Jamal Afridi, and Abid Muhammad Shafiq.

On April 4, four persons, including ATC Judge Aftab Afridi were killed and two of his security personnel sustained injuries when his vehicle was attacked near Anbar Interchange, Swabi.

As a result, the judge, his wife, and two children were killed on the spot.

Swabi district Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police suspects arrested ATC judge killing case FIR lodged vehicles recovered SCBA president nominated

ATC judge's assassination: KP police nab five suspects during raids

Facebook hack: Stolen data of 533 million users leaked online

Corruption: PM seeks judiciary’s help

Pakistan reports nearly 3000 COVID-19 recoveries as 4323 people test positive in a day

Azhar optimistic about economic prospects

PC fails to dispose of SIH Lahore, HEC in Q3

Pope slams weapons spending in time of pandemic

Inter-province transport restricted to two days a week

Grade 1 to 8: Sindh govt decides to suspend physical classes from 6th

‘Roosevelt Hotel attached by court in Reko-Diq case’

KE issues: PM unhappy with MoE for delay in finalising modalities

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters