ATC judge's assassination: KP police nab five suspects during raids

(Karachi) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have apprehended five suspects for their alleged involvement in the assassination of Swat's Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge and his family members, local media reported on Monday.

As per details, a joint police team conducted raids in Peshawar and Khyber districts and arrested five suspects. Two vehicles mentioned in the FIR were also recovered from their possession.

An FIR has been registered on the complaint of the judge’s son at Chota Lahore police station.

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Latif Afridi is among those nominated in the case. Other accused include Jamil, Danish Afridi, Jamal Afridi, and Abid Muhammad Shafiq.

On April 4, four persons, including ATC Judge Aftab Afridi were killed and two of his security personnel sustained injuries when his vehicle was attacked near Anbar Interchange, Swabi.

As a result, the judge, his wife, and two children were killed on the spot.