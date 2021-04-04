Karachi sizzles in extremely hot weather

KARACHI: The metropolis on Saturday sizzled with a “very extreme” dry weather, as mercury touched the highest level of 43.6 degrees Celsius during the day, a Met Office official said.

“Humidity reduced to a very extreme level between 1 pm and 3 pm today,” the official said that temperature first time reached such a high level in April since 1947, when it was reported 44.4 degrees Celsius in the same month, which is still a record high.

He said that it was the first time that mercury is at a peak level in any of the April months ever since. It may be called the second highest level of temperature, which was recorded on April 3, 2021. “It is the highest of the present season,” he said.

“Humidity however grew to about 41 percent in the evening after sea breeze started,” he added.

