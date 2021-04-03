ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,697
8424hr
Pakistan Cases
682,888
472324hr
Sindh
266,173
Punjab
228,356
Balochistan
19,679
Islamabad
60,197
KPK
90,262
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Philippines' Duterte extends coronavirus curbs in capital, nearby provinces

  • Strict quarantine measures extended by at least a week.
  • Philippines logs its second-highest daily COVID-19 cases.
  • Hospitals in the capital reach critical capacity.
Reuters 03 Apr 2021

MANILA: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has extended a strict lockdown in the capital region and adjacent provinces by at least one week to try to contain a renewed surge in coronavirus infections, his spokesman said on Saturday.

The Philippines, which has the second-highest COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia, reported 12,576 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, putting further strain on the healthcare system.

Restrictions, which include a ban on non-essential movement, mass gatherings and dining in restaurants, will remain for at least another week, Duterte's spokesman, Harry Roque, said in a televised announcement. The measures had been set to end on April 4.

"This will go with intensified prevention, detection, isolation, tracing and rehabilitation that we will monitor on a daily basis," Roque said.

Active cases in the country have hit a record 165,715, 96% of which were mild, health ministry data showed.

But intensive care capacity in the capital region's hospitals have reached a critical level, with 80% of beds utilised and many hospitals being forced to turn away patients.

The congested capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities home to at least 13 million people, accounts for two-fifths of the country's 784,043 confirmed cases and a third of the total 13,423 deaths. A University of the Philippines research team on Saturday called for a speedy construction of isolation facilities to prevent infections spreading through households.

Extended coronavirus curbs will continue to hurt the Philippines' economy, which posted a record 9.5% slump last year.

The Philippines has so far inoculated nearly 739,000 people. This is just 1% of its target of vaccinating 70 million of its 108 million population to achieve herd immunity and safely reopen the economy.

Rodrigo Duterte coronavirus infections Philippines covid cases Philippines President Philippines lockdown

Philippines' Duterte extends coronavirus curbs in capital, nearby provinces

PDM splits from PPP and ANP; decides to form a new bloc

Ramazan to begin on April 14 in Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

2486 more people recover from COVID-19 in 24 hours

‘Current circumstances’: ‘There can be no trade with India’: PM

No change in position on Kashmir: FO

12 thermal plants: Nepra reduces RoE, RoEDC components

Matiari to Lahore Transmission Line project: RCOD extended for 6 months after talks with Chinese co

FBR enforces convention to prevent profit shifting

July-March (2020-21): FBR witnesses 10pc growth in collection

Hospitals, medical centers: Banks approve over Rs10bn financing under RFCC

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters