Ramazan to begin on April 14 in Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that the holy month of Ramazan will begin in Pakistan on April 14.

In a tweet, the minister said that that the moon of Ramazan will be sighted on April 13. "The moon will be clearly sighted in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi," Chaudhry tweeted.

As the country witnesses its third coronavirus wave, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has said that mosques around the country would remain open during Ramazan with strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has announced new timings for schools for Ramazan. During the month, the schools will continue their academic session from 7:30 am to 11:30 am in the morning shift, whereas, the second shift will be continued from 11:45 to 2:45. While all schools will be opened from 7:30 am to 10:30 am on Friday, ARY reported.