ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,697
8424hr
Pakistan Cases
682,888
472324hr
Sindh
266,173
Punjab
228,356
Balochistan
19,679
Islamabad
60,197
KPK
90,262
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ramazan to begin on April 14 in Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

  • In a tweet, the minister said that the Ramazan moon will be sighted on April 13.
  • "The moon will be clearly sighted in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi," Chaudhry tweeted.
Aisha Mahmood 03 Apr 2021

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that the holy month of Ramazan will begin in Pakistan on April 14.

In a tweet, the minister said that that the moon of Ramazan will be sighted on April 13. "The moon will be clearly sighted in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi," Chaudhry tweeted.

As the country witnesses its third coronavirus wave, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has said that mosques around the country would remain open during Ramazan with strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has announced new timings for schools for Ramazan. During the month, the schools will continue their academic session from 7:30 am to 11:30 am in the morning shift, whereas, the second shift will be continued from 11:45 to 2:45. While all schools will be opened from 7:30 am to 10:30 am on Friday, ARY reported.

Pakistan schools Ramazan Ramadan April 14 first ramazan

Ramazan to begin on April 14 in Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

PDM splits from PPP and ANP; decides to form a new bloc

2486 more people recover from COVID-19 in 24 hours

‘Current circumstances’: ‘There can be no trade with India’: PM

No change in position on Kashmir: FO

12 thermal plants: Nepra reduces RoE, RoEDC components

Matiari to Lahore Transmission Line project: RCOD extended for 6 months after talks with Chinese co

FBR enforces convention to prevent profit shifting

July-March (2020-21): FBR witnesses 10pc growth in collection

Hospitals, medical centers: Banks approve over Rs10bn financing under RFCC

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters