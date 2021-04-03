ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,697
8424hr
Pakistan Cases
682,888
472324hr
Sindh
266,173
Punjab
228,356
Balochistan
19,679
Islamabad
60,197
KPK
90,262
Pakistan

PDM splits from PPP and ANP; decides to form a new bloc

  • The PPP and the ANP will also be served notices for not attending the alliance meeting and violating its decision.
  • The PDM has also decided to form a new alliance of five opposition parties having 27 members in the Senate.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 03 Apr 2021

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has decided to part ways with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP).

According to a press release of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) issued by Marriyum Aurangzeb, this decision was taken during a meeting of senators of five opposition parties, minus the PPP and the ANP. The PDM has also decided to form a new alliance of five opposition parties having 27 members in the Senate. These parties are PML-N, JUI-F, PMAP, National Party and BNP (Mengal)

These parties have also agreed to hand over the leadership of the new bloc to Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, PML-N’s candidate for the position of Senate opposition leader. The PPP and the ANP will also be served notices for not attending the alliance meeting on Friday and violating its decision.

Differences emerged between PPP and PML-N, after the PPP appointed Yusuf Raza Gilani as Senate’s opposition leader. Cracks also appeared in the PDM after Asif Ali Zardari disagreed with the PML-N’s and the JUI-F’s suggestion to tender resignations from assemblies before starting a long march against the government. Zardari and demanded that Nawaz Sharif should first return to Pakistan.

SENATE PPP opposition PDM PTI new bloc ANP

