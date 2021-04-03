PDM splits from PPP and ANP; decides to form a new bloc

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has decided to part ways with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP).

According to a press release of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) issued by Marriyum Aurangzeb, this decision was taken during a meeting of senators of five opposition parties, minus the PPP and the ANP. The PDM has also decided to form a new alliance of five opposition parties having 27 members in the Senate. These parties are PML-N, JUI-F, PMAP, National Party and BNP (Mengal)

These parties have also agreed to hand over the leadership of the new bloc to Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, PML-N’s candidate for the position of Senate opposition leader. The PPP and the ANP will also be served notices for not attending the alliance meeting on Friday and violating its decision.

Differences emerged between PPP and PML-N, after the PPP appointed Yusuf Raza Gilani as Senate’s opposition leader. Cracks also appeared in the PDM after Asif Ali Zardari disagreed with the PML-N’s and the JUI-F’s suggestion to tender resignations from assemblies before starting a long march against the government. Zardari and demanded that Nawaz Sharif should first return to Pakistan.