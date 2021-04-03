ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,613
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
678,165
523424hr
Sindh
265,917
Punjab
225,953
Balochistan
19,610
Islamabad
59,401
KPK
89,255
Business Recorder
Apr 03, 2021
Pakistan

Sindh seeks ban on inter-provincial transport

NNI 03 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Sindh government has written a letter to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) seeking a ban on inter-province public transport and granting approval to Covid-19 vaccination to people suffering from chronic illness.

A letter written from the provincial home department shared recommendations of a meeting headed by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and attended by medical experts including those from the WHO.

Sharing the recommendations, it said a ban should be imposed on inter-province or inter-city public transport for a period of two weeks. The letter suggested an immediate implementation of the ban with only giving two days to the public transport to reach their desired designation.

“Special focus and strict implementation should be ensured from districts with high positivity ratios,” it said while adding that goods transport would be allowed to move while following all SOPs.

The provincial government further recommended Covid-19 vaccination of people suffering from chronic illness including heart, kidney diseases and cancer irrespective of their age.

The letter went a further step ahead suggesting that registration should begin for all those who desire to get a vaccination in order to asses the demand of those seeking the dose. “Those registered can be administered the vaccine as per the NCOC on prioritization from among the registered,” the additional sectary home said.

It is pertinent to mention here that senior citizens above 65 years of age can now walk into any designated vaccination centre to get Covid-19 jab, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said today.

Pakistan has opened registration for vaccination against the novel coronavirus for people of 50 years and above on Thursday. The people belong to the above-50 age-group can now get themselves be registered at 1166 to receive the code for vaccination.

Coronavirus NCOC WHO Murad Ali Shah SOPs Sindh Government COVID19 vaccination

