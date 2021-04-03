ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: PM thought the tiger was caught by his toe

Anjum Ibrahim 03 Apr 2021

“Eenie, meeney, miney mo…”

“That’s one hell of a racist rhyme – the next line is catch a nigger by his toe, if he squeals let him go, eenie, meeney, money moe. “

“Your knowledge is so very, very, dated…the latest version is: catch a tiger by his toe and…”

“Hey, that’s silly – how can you possibly catch a tiger by his toe, unless of course he has been sedated perhaps due to platelets plummeting……”

“Hmmm, sad that, Imran Khan thought the tiger was already caught by his toe but he wasn’t really and the tiger walked to the fancy plane and left for cooler climes and…”

”Hmmm, but all the tiger cubs were left behind.”

“Cubs, really? I mean Shahbaz Sharif…”

“There is only one position that transforms a cub into a tiger and Shahbaz Sharif has not yet attained that.”

“I see, so Gilani, Raja Rental, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are all tigers?”

“They all belong to the cat family but not the tiger family if you know what I mean.”

“Any lions amongst them, who may be able to out-class a tiger…”

“Nah more like billy cats.”

“Ha, ha, I wonder if The Khan’s insistence on using a bat to catch the tiger cubs by their toes is the right policy. I mean I reckon an arrow has greater likelihood of catching the tiger cubs by their toes…”

“So far only one cub has been caught by the toe….”

“One arrow one cub, besides I heard the arrow did not pierce any vital organ thankfully.”

“But the vet has been summoned and the cub has gone into isolation.”

“See that is the difference between a tiger and a tiger cub: a tiger would never extend its paw to anyone while a cub would again and again and again…”

“Indeed, but not all cubs are so reckless.”

“Ha, ha, ha, indeed.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Anjum Ibrahim

PARTLY FACETIOUS: PM thought the tiger was caught by his toe

