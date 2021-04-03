ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,613
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
678,165
523424hr
Sindh
265,917
Punjab
225,953
Balochistan
19,610
Islamabad
59,401
KPK
89,255
Shanghai copper posts weekly gain

Reuters 03 Apr 2021

HANOI: Shanghai copper prices rose on Friday on concern over limited supplies of refined copper after data showed a fall in global smelting activity owing to a shortage of feedstock. The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed 2.4% up at 67,090 yuan ($10,227.91) a tonne for a 0.9% weekly gain.

The London Metal Exchange (LME) is closed for a public holiday and both exchanges will be shut on Monday. Global copper smelting slipped to its lowest levels in at least five years in March, especially in top refined copper producer China, data from satellite surveillance of copper plants showed.

A supply squeeze in concentrates partially outweighed signs of weaker than expected demand for refined copper in China, the world’s biggest consumer, as it enters a traditionally strong demand season in the second quarter. The Yangshan copper premium fell to $57 a tonne, its lowest since Nov. 30, indicating weakening demand for imported copper in China.

“We temporarily maintain the long-term bullish judgment of copper prices, but if destocking in the second quarter is less than expected the increase in copper prices may be weaker than previously expected,” Huatai Futures said in a note.

ShFE copper inventories climbed to their highest since May 2020 at 197,628 tonnes.

ShFE aluminium rose 1.4% to 17,515 yuan a tonne, nickel advanced 1.9% to 123,470 yuan, lead declined 1.9% to 15,015 yuan and tin jumped 3.9% to 182,510 yuan.

Japan’s second-largest copper smelter, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, expects its refined copper output in the 2021/22 financial year to drop by 5% to 421,000 tonnes because of maintenance at its Toyo smelter and refinery.

