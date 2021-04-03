KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 227,353 tonnes of cargo comprising 141,518 tonnes of import cargo and 85,835 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargos of 141,518 tonnes comprised of 70,620 tonnes of containerised cargo; 44,952 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo; 4,994 tonnes of bulk cargo; 2,666 tonnes of soya been seed; 4,384 tonnes of rock phosphate; 11,200 tonnes of Pet Coke; and 2,702 tonnes of DAP.

The total export cargos of 85,835 tonnes comprised of 33,171 tonnes of containerised cargo; 47,954 tonnes of clinkers 2,792 tonnes of cement; 130 tonnes of bulk cargo and 1,788 tonnes of Talc powder.

A total of 7,904 containers were handled out of which 4,296 were of imports and 3,608 were of exports. 4,296 import containers comprised of 1,537 of 20s and 1,355 0f 40s. Imports empty containers were 01 of 20s and 24 of 40s. Export containers 3,608 comprised of 940 of 20s and 104 of 40s.Export empty containers were of 754 of 20s and 853 of 40s.

There were three vessels namely Songa Antofagasta, Filia Joy and Ocean Grace carrying containers, clinkers and fertilizer are currently at the berths. There were four ships namely Xin Pu Dong, Jo Rowan, Bum Shin and Bernora sailed off from Karachi Port.

There are two ships namely Taernacle Prince and M. T Shalmar expected to sail on 02 04 2021.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 196,967141,072 tonnes comprises 169,512 tonnes of import cargo and 27,455 tonnes of export cargo including 2,595 containers (755 TEUs imports and 1,455 TEUs export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

The total import cargo of 169,512 tonnes includes 21,850 tonnes of containerized cargo; 30,538 tonnes of coal; 13,828 tonnes of gas oil, 14,601 tonnes of soya bean; 4,090 tonnes of palm oil; 3,100 tonnes of LPG and 465 tonnes of chemicals.

The total export cargo of 27,455 tonnes includes 27,455 tonnes of containerised cargo. A total of five ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them two ships Baltic-K and African Sander ling and two ships Meratus Jayawijaya and CMA CGM Fidelio, carrying containers and coal are expected to take berths at, PQEPT, QICT and MW-4 on Thursday 2nd April, while another container vessel Gdynia Trader is due to arrive at Port Qasim on 2nd April 2021.

