Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
03 Apr 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (April 2, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07475 0.07550 0.08900 0.05075
Libor 1 Week 0.08488 0.08488 0.40188 0.07913
Libor 1 Month 0.11038 0.10913 0.98513 0.10300
Libor 2 Month 0.13525 0.13775 1.24250 0.13150
Libor 3 Month 0.19975 0.19300 1.38738 0.17525
Libor 6 Month 0.20125 0.20388 1.23825 0.18950
Libor 1 Year 0.28050 0.28075 1.06013 0.27588
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.