Currency notes: exchange rates

KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (April 2, 2021).

================================= EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES ================================= CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ================================= USD 155.24 151.67 GBP 214.93 209.95 EUR 182.86 178.65 JPY 1.4037 1.3614 SAR 41.44 40.40 AED 42.27 41.28 =================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021