Currency notes: exchange rates
03 Apr 2021
KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (April 2, 2021).
=================================
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
=================================
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
=================================
USD 155.24 151.67
GBP 214.93 209.95
EUR 182.86 178.65
JPY 1.4037 1.3614
SAR 41.44 40.40
AED 42.27 41.28
=================================
