Ukraine sows 310,560 hectares of spring grains so far

KYIV: Farms from ten of Ukraine's regions have started 2021 spring sowing, seeding a total of 310,560 hectares of wheat, barley, peas and oats as of April 1, economy ministry data showed on Friday.

The 2021 sowing campaign started a few weeks late due to lingering cold weather in most of the country.

The overall grain area is likely to total 15.5 million hectares in 2021, including 7.96 million hectares of winter grains, the ministry has said.

The spring sowing area also will include 1.388 million hectares of barley, 176,600 hectares of wheat, 5.327 million hectares of corn, 194,050 hectares of oats and 235,400 hectares of peas.

State weather forecasters said last month around 98% of Ukrainian winter wheat crops and 100% of winter barley were in good condition.

The favourable weather could help farmers increase the grain crop to 75 million tonnes this year from 65 million tonnes in 2020.

The ministry said the area under sunflower could total 6.4 million hectares, soy beans - 1.4 million, sugar beet - 226,900 hectares in 2021.