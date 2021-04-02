ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,613
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
678,165
523424hr
Sindh
265,917
Punjab
225,953
Balochistan
19,610
Islamabad
59,401
KPK
89,255
Chelsea's Tuchel tight-lipped on Haaland and Aguero links

Reuters 02 Apr 2021

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel would not be drawn on whether the Premier League club are looking to sign Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland or Manchester City's Sergio Aguero in the off-season.

City announced on Monday that their all-time top scorer Aguero would leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires while 20-year-old Haaland is hot property in Europe after his goal scoring exploits this season.

"I will not answer that out of respect for the player (Haaland) and Borussia Dortmund. There is big news around him and his agent," Tuchel, who previously coached Dortmund, told reporters on Friday.

"It seems like they are creating a race for the player... a promising player, of course. But he isn't our player and is not in our squad.

"We have full respect for Manchester City and Sergio Aguero, who is a big player for them... He's a world-class player. But we have three competitions in which we are in with Manchester City so I will not speak about their player."

Both strikers have been linked with Chelsea as Timo Werner continues to struggle in front of goal. The forward missed a golden opportunity in Germany's 2-1 loss to North Macedonia, but Tuchel swept aside any worries over his form.

"Timo has scored since he was five years old and he never stopped. So he can trust his brain and body, it will come back," he said.

Tuchel said he was glad to have all his defenders fit for the season's run-in but added midfielder N'Golo Kante would miss the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Porto next week after sustaining a hamstring injury with France.

"My realistic approach is to think about (a return against) Porto, maybe the second game against Porto," he said.

