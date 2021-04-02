World
US State Dept confirms plans for indirect Iran nuclear talks
- "These remain early days and we don't anticipate an immediate breakthrough as there will be difficult discussions ahead. But we believe this is a healthy step forward," Price said in a statement.
02 Apr 2021
WASHINGTON: US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Friday that the United States had agreed to talks with European, Russian and Chinese partners to identify issues involved in returning to compliance with the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran.
"These remain early days and we don't anticipate an immediate breakthrough as there will be difficult discussions ahead. But we believe this is a healthy step forward," Price said in a statement.
UK adds Pakistan to its travel ban ‘red list’
US State Dept confirms plans for indirect Iran nuclear talks
SC rejects PTI's appeal, upholds ECP's decision on re-election in entire constituency of NA-75 Daska
Sindh imposes COVID restrictions, intercity public transport to ply at half capacity
Pakistan reports 5234 new COVID-19 cases as positivity rate hits 10.43%
Local firm inks agreement with China to produce and supply COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan
Russian FM Lavrov to visit Pakistan next week; Afghan peace process, trade on the agenda
Taiwan train crash kills 36 in deadliest rail tragedy in decades
UN Security Council 'strongly' condemns Myanmar violence, civilian deaths: statement
Cabinet defers trade with India
Covid overwhelms ICUs in Syrian capital
China vaccine maker Sinovac says doubles production capacity
Read more stories
Comments