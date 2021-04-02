Business & Finance
Lufthansa to resume flights from Frankfurt to Tehran this month
FRANKFURT: German airline Lufthansa said on Friday that it would resume flights from Frankfurt to Tehran from April 16.
Lufthansa had suspended flights in January 2020 after a Ukranian airliner was shot down soon after take-off from Tehran.
The airline said it has since assessed security measures by Iran with national and international authorities.
"The conditions for safe flight operations in Iranian airspace are currently in place," it said in an emailed statement.
