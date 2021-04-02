ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,613
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
678,165
523424hr
Sindh
265,917
Punjab
225,953
Balochistan
19,610
Islamabad
59,401
KPK
89,255
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

ATP updates protocols to add incentives for taking COVID-19 vaccine

  • Both the ATP and the women's WTA said it recommended players accept vaccine shots when available after some at the Miami Open this week expressed a reluctance to get vaccinated.
  • Professional tennis, which requires players to jet around the world, was shut down for five months last year as countries locked down borders to stem the spread of the virus.
Reuters 02 Apr 2021

Tennis players who have completed COVID-19 vaccination would no longer be considered as close contacts of anyone testing positive for the virus, according to new protocols put in place for tournaments by the men's governing body ATP.

Both the ATP and the women's WTA said it recommended players accept vaccine shots when available after some at the Miami Open this week expressed a reluctance to get vaccinated.

To encourage players further, the ATP also updated its COVID-19 protocols for tournaments this week to include an exemption list for athletes who have completed the full vaccination process to protect themselves against the virus.

Professional tennis, which requires players to jet around the world, was shut down for five months last year as countries locked down borders to stem the spread of the virus.

A number of competitors at the 2020 US Open were put in stricter health protocols for being close contacts of Frenchman Benoit Paire, who tested positive for COVID-19, after they played cards together during their time on site.

With the updated ATP protocols, which will take immediate effect but are subject to approval from the local authority at each tournament, athletes on the exempted list will no longer face a situation similar to last year's at Flushing Meadows.

The new regulations will also exempt vaccinated players from having to isolate on arrival at tournaments, which in some places is up to 24 hours, before the result of their first RT-PCR test is known.

Some players had argued that the advantages at tournaments of being vaccinated were limited.

"I know for the moment now it doesn't really give you any privilege," Russian Andrey Rublev said this week, adding that he would prefer to not take the vaccine. "You still have to be in the bubble."

While vaccination will not yet stop players from being tested at tournaments, it will exempt them from the initial quarantine on arrival and allow them full use of on-site facilities.

"We are working with consultants in infectious disease and virology to evaluate vaccination strategies and to prepare for when vaccines are made widely available to our player group," the men's tour said.

"In addition, ATP Medical Services Team is working alongside other International Sports Leagues and external consultants to develop best practices that work for tennis as a global sport."

US Open ATP COVID shots COVID vaccines tennis players women's WTA

ATP updates protocols to add incentives for taking COVID-19 vaccine

SC rejects PTI's appeal, upholds ECP's decision on re-election in entire constituency of NA-75 Daska

Sindh imposes COVID restrictions, intercity public transport to ply at half capacity

Pakistan reports 5234 new COVID-19 cases as positivity rate hits 10.43%

Local firm inks agreement with China to produce and supply COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan

Russian FM Lavrov to visit Pakistan next week; Afghan peace process, trade on the agenda

Taiwan train crash kills 36 in deadliest rail tragedy in decades

UN Security Council 'strongly' condemns Myanmar violence, civilian deaths: statement

Cabinet defers trade with India

Covid overwhelms ICUs in Syrian capital

China vaccine maker Sinovac says doubles production capacity

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters